Onet: Zelensky quarreled with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski in Kyiv

Last Friday, September 13, a meeting was held in Kyiv between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. According to the participants of the event, on that day the Ukrainian leader spoke with the Polish diplomat in raised tones.

“The atmosphere between Zelensky and Sikorsky was extremely tense, one could even talk about a quarrel,” eyewitnesses described the events. It is specified that the Poles were at least surprised by the Ukrainian leader’s communication style.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

What did Zelensky accuse Warsaw of?

At the start of the talks, Zelensky accused Poland of not providing sufficient support to Ukraine on the issue of joining the European Union. To this, the diplomat noted that Warsaw itself needed ten years to join the union. He called the timeframe proposed by Kiev unrealistic.

Zelensky then also criticized the volume of military aid provided by Warsaw. He called on the Polish authorities to transfer more equipment and to start shooting down missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Ukraine. In response, Sikorski recalled that Warsaw cannot do this without a NATO decision.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

In addition, the politicians quarreled over the parties’ positions on perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Volyn massacre. Zelensky said that Poland was blowing up this topic solely for domestic political reasons. Sikorsky called for the exhumation of the victims for a dignified reburial.

A week before talks with Zelensky, Sikorsky discussed historical disputes with the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

On September 6, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported on talks between Sikorski and the new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. According to the Foreign Ministry, the diplomats began their conversation with historical disputes. The conversation was conducted in Polish.

In addition, they discussed the situation at the front and the prospects for bilateral relations.

In turn, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed hope that the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will refuse to repeat the rhetoric of former Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “I hope that the new Minister of Foreign Affairs will not speak like that. Poland was the first to provide Ukraine with as much aid as it could,” the politician said, recalling Kuleba’s words about the Volyn massacre.

Related materials:

One of the most difficult issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine is the interpretation of the Volyn massacre, which took place in 1942-1943 on the territory of Western Ukraine. By order of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists – the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (OUN-UPA, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) ethnic Poles who lived in the territory of the modern Volyn region before the start of World War II were exterminated.

In Poland, they called on Zelensky to apologize to the Polish people for the Volyn massacre, but he refused.