PT again spoke of efforts to mediate peace, but declared that any agreement would need to be positive for Ukrainians and Russians

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said again this Friday (June 22, 2023) that the only possible alternative for peace in Ukraine is to stop the war and put Russians and Ukrainians face to face at the negotiating table.

According to Lula, both the president of the invaded country, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the invader, Vladimir Putin, think they will win the war. But, in the PT’s assessment, to end the conflict, those involved will have to give in.

“A peace agreement is not a surrender. Peace agreement, the 2 involved have to win something, otherwise there is no agreement. If you have a proposal that both have to give 100%, there is no agreement, that is surrender, that is imposition”, said Lula in an interview with journalists in Rome, Italy.

“The 1st thing to do is to convince them to stop the war and sit down to talk, until we find a common denominator. This is how the world resolved itself in the 2nd World War, this is how the European Union was built”, declared the president.

Lula also said that the European bloc could work for peace, but “the problem is that the EU is all involved in the war, the US is involved in the war”.

Watch Lula’s speech to journalists in full (53min5s):

CELSO AMORIM IN DENMARK

The president confirmed that the head of the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency of the Republic for International Affairs, Celso Amorimis going to Denmark on Saturday (June 23) to discuss Brazil’s position in the face of the conflict.

The event has not been officially announced. It is also not on Amorim’s agenda.

According to Financial Times, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet in Copenhagen with officials from countries including Brazil, India and South Africa. Representatives from Turkey and China are also expected, but, according to the newspaper, the list of participants has not been finalized and may change.

The aim of the diplomatic offensive is to encourage nations to take a firmer stance on Ukraine’s side in the conflict. The countries have not adhered to international sanctions against Moscow and some maintain trade relations.

