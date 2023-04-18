Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited on Tuesday one of the hottest spots on the eastern front, after his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, went into occupied territories that analysts say could become the focal point of a imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Zelensky decorated soldiers and, according to a video, appeared in a partially destroyed area of ​​Avdiivka (Donetsk region), a city ​​bombarded for months by the Russian army who tries, in vain, to surround her.

“I have the honor to be here today, to thank you for your service, for the defense of our land,” Zelensky told the military, according to the presidency. He also visited a military hospital in the same region.

Putin, whose public trips are exceptional and under strong security measures paid a surprise visit to Ukrainian areas occupied by Moscow.

“It is important for me to hear their opinion on the situation, to listen to them, to exchange information,” Putin declared in their meetings, according to a video released by the Kremlin.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, during his visit to the battlefront. Photo: EFE/EPA/Courtesy of the Ukrainian Press Service

The Kremlin specified that this “routine” displacement took place on Monday in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson (south) and Lugansk (east), whose annexation Moscow claims. The advisor to the Ukrainian Presidency, Mikhailo Podoliak, described this visit as a “‘special tour’ of the perpetrator of mass murders in the occupied territories“.

is the Second time Putin visits the conflict zone since the start of the invasion Ukraine in February 2022. The first time, in March, he went to Mariupol (southeast), a port city besieged for months and taken by Russian forces in May 2022.

Ukrainian counter-offensive is coming

For security reasons, Putin was not accompanied by his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, nor by the head of military operations and the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov.

The ruler met with the commander of the Russian airborne forcesGeneral Mikhail Teplinskiy, and other senior military officials to discuss the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

The city is in ruins. There are practically no houses left standing

According to analysts, these areas could be the scene of a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring, to try to reconquer territories.

These are strategic areas, which make up a land continuity between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. Russia suffered major military setbacks last year.

Initially it had to give up taking kyiv and northern Ukraine and then it was forced to withdraw from the Kharkov region (northeast) and Kherson, capital of the homonymous region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the headquarters of the Russian national guard in the Lugansk region. Photo: Courtesy/Russian Press Office/AFP

The intense battle for Bakhmut, the bloodiest

Currently the fiercest fighting takes place in Bakhmut (east), where the longest and bloodiest battle is being fought since the start of the invasion. After about nine months of fighting, two thirds of this city is in Russian hands.

A few kilometers west of Bakhmut, AFP journalists spoke with Ukrainian bomb squads clearing the road to the town of explosives. “The city is in ruins. There are hardly any houses left standing,” said one of them, Denys.

Ukrainian forces, which have recently received heavy tanks and long-range guns from their Western allies, have been vowing for weeks to launch a new counteroffensive when weather conditions permit.

Ukraine claims that it has formed assault brigades and stockpiled ammunition for that purpose. Although Kiev has not released figures, the head of Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin, on the front lines, warned that Moscow had to prepare to face a Ukrainian force of 200,000 to 400,000 men.

The city of Bakhmut became a strategic defense point for Ukraine. See also Russian attack FT: The EU intends to impose sanctions on President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov

At the diplomatic level, Russia, under Western sanctions, continues its efforts to show that it is not isolated. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu declared in Moscow on Tuesday his “firm determination” to strengthen cooperation with the Russian armyfueling Western fears that Beijing will hand over weapons to Russia.

The Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, received the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, to promote international mediation.

On Saturday, a day after meeting in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Lula stated that “the United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace “.

Washington accused Lula on Monday of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda “like a parrot.” The Ukrainian authorities, for their part, invited him to visit kyiv so that he “understands” the reality of Russian aggression.

AFP