Indonesian President Joko Widodoreported this Friday that invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, to the G20 summit in November in Indonesia, in which Vladimir Putin confirmed his participation.

“I invited President Zelensky to participate in the G20 summit,” the Indonesian president declared, suggesting a compromise had been found after pressure from Westerners to exclude Russia from the group in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. But Jakarta justified that his position forced him to be “impartial.”

The American President, Joe Biden then suggested a Ukrainian participation to have a balance. The Ukrainian president said in a tweet on Wednesday that he had been invited to the summit after a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart.

Joko Widodo also spoke with the Russian leader on Thursday. “At that time, President Putin thanked Indonesia for the invitation to the G20 summit and said he would participate,” he stated.

Since the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have tried to isolate Russia diplomatically.

A meeting of G20 finance ministers in Washington in April highlighted divisions within the group, which brings together the world’s largest economies. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Bali in November.

Finding balance in the g20

I expressed my hope that the war can end soon and a peaceful solution can be advanced through talks.

The decision to invite both leaders shows the delicate balance that the Southeast Asian country is trying to achieve as host of the G20 this year.

Russia is a member of the G20, and countries in the group have been divided over reaction to Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have an impact on the recovery of the global economy and it was in this context that he invited Putin and Zelensky to the summit during separate calls with them throughout week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declined to say whether Putin would attend in person.

As Russia prepares for the Bali summit, it is “premature” to discuss the details of its participation, he told reporters in a conference call on Friday, responding to questions about the possibility of a meeting with Zelensky there.

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia during the confirmation of Putin and Zelensky at the 2022 G20 summit. Photo: AFP PHOTO / Indonesia’s Presidential Palace

We understand that the G20 can be a catalyst for global economic recovery.

Until now, Putin has refused to meet with Zelenskyeven when the Ukrainian leader says that it is the only way to end the war.

Talks for a temporary ceasefire have failed and there has been no significant progress on a broader peace agreement.

The United States and some allies have pressed Indonesia to extend an invitation to Ukraine, frustrated by Jakarta’s refusal to exclude Putin.

The host nation typically invites leaders from a handful of non-G20 states to attend as observers, even if they don’t sit in on formal meetings.

Russia has been heavily sanctioned by some G20 states over his war in Ukraine, and leaders, including US President Joe Biden, would be unlikely to sit at the same table as Putin if he joined the meeting.

Biden has said he would support expelling Russia outright from the G20, though other members such as China have opposed that.

Russia was expelled from the smaller Group of Eight following Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“Indonesia wants to unite the G20. Let there be no division,” Widodo said. “Peace and stability are the keys to the recovery and development of the world economy.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and Bloomberg

