Putin, best wishes for victory: “I wish Macron success”

The Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a meager congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron for his re-election as President in France. Putin writes: “I sincerely wish you success in your public action and also good health and prosperity”.

Xi Jinping, the message from the President also arrives: “Excellent synergy with France”

The Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron for his re-election a President French. In his message, Xi stressed that “in the past five years the overall strategic partnership between China And France has maintained a high level of development under the leadership of the two heads of state “. The two sides, added the Chinese President,” continued to deepen cooperation on a practical level in different sectors, they opposed the pandemic from covid side by side, jointly supported multilateralism and improved global governance, instilling new impetus for the development of bilateral relations and marking new contributions to peaceto world stability and prosperity “.

