On one side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dressed in his now emblematic olive-green shirt, was surrounded by Euro-Atlantic leaders who greeted him. On the other, Viktor Orbán, sitting alone, was pouring himself a glass of water to kill time. The scene, moments before the start of the meeting between the Atlantic Council and Ukraine, summed up in a single image the three days of the NATO summit that closed this Thursday in Washington: the most public and practical support possible for Kiev against the Russian invasion, while its participants made clear their disapproval of what the Biden Administration has described as the “recklessness” of the Hungarian Prime Minister, fresh from visits to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

Ukraine was the top priority at a summit held in the shadow of US President Joe Biden’s political problems, who is under increasing pressure as a candidate in the November elections after his disastrous appearance in the presidential debate on June 27. The White House tenant closed his speech in the series of meetings with a particularly striking lapse: at a ceremony with countries that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, he introduced Zlensky as “President Putin,” immediately before correcting himself. At a subsequent press conference, he confused the name of his vice president, Kamala Harris, with that of his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian president has been clear for weeks that his grand prize, an offer of membership in the Alliance, will not come before the war is over in any case. But the partners have declared this path to membership “irreversible” and have left some stones to build it: a new NATO command for coordinating aid, a civilian office of the alliance in kyiv.

Zelensky also made the announcements of new arms shipments: at least six more anti-aircraft defence batteries and dozens of other tactical systems, a new US aid package worth 225 million dollars and the declaration that the first F-16 fighters donated by Denmark and the Netherlands are already on the way. The allies have also committed to deliver at least 40 billion euros in military aid next year.

“We will continue to stand with you. Period,” said US President Joe Biden in a bilateral meeting with Zelensky on Thursday – almost the only one, along with the one held with the new British Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, that the tenant of the White House has held during the international meeting.

The new US aid package, announced by Biden, includes a new Patriot air defense battery, which will be added to the five provided by member countries – four complete ones and components for another – that Biden himself had already announced at the beginning of the Alliance meeting. It also provides ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS air defense systems and Stinger missiles, Javelins and anti-tank systems, among other materials, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

But he has not achieved another of his goals: that the allies, and especially the United States, remove the restrictions on using their military equipment against Russian territory. At a press conference with the outgoing NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, the Ukrainian leader reiterated his calls: “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, save our country and defend it, we need to remove all restrictions.” His chief of staff, Andryi Yermak, for his part, assured the NATO public forum that in that case “the playing field would totally change.”

Uncertainties on the horizon

But if the summit has passed without any serious disagreements for show, and has put the emphasis on showing off unity, it closes with uncertainties on the horizon.

In their joint statement, the allies lashed out at what they see as growing threats from Russia and China against Europe. At his press conference with Zelensky, Stoltenberg denounced the existence of a “pattern, a campaign by the Russian secret services” of hostile acts against NATO, when asked about the dismantling of an alleged plot to assassinate the CEO of the German arms company Rheinmetall.

And the Asian giant, as they have stated for the first time in their joint statement, is a “decisive contributor” to the Russian war effort through their “unlimited” partnership and, above all, the avalanche of dual-use exports – civilian and military – from Chinese territory to Russia. These exports include raw materials and electronic and optical components that can be used, for example, to manufacture drones.

In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry has reacted furiously to the description, which it considers “sows discord”. Its embassy to the European Union has described the statement as “full of Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric, with China-related content full of provocations, lies, incitement and slander”.

To counter perceived threats from China, the allies met with their Indo-Pacific partners (Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea) on Thursday and agreed to strengthen cooperation ties in areas such as Ukraine, cybersecurity, disinformation and artificial intelligence. The United States had already announced that it was seeking to explore collaboration in the production of defense equipment with these nations: South Korea and Australia are, respectively, the world’s 10th and 16th largest arms exporters, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

But there are also dark clouds at home, despite efforts to project an image of unity among the allies. Orbán, whose country has just taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union, declared before the meeting between the Atlantic Council and the Indo-Pacific countries that he does not support the organisation becoming an “anti-China” bloc.

The prime minister has also caused deep unrest due to his surprise visits to Russia and China (as well as Ukraine) for what the prime minister has described as a “peace mission”. The other partners particularly reproach him for his stop in Moscow, which they see as contributing to legitimising the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Victor Orbán and Donald Trump, this Thursday during a meeting at Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago (Florida). Viktor Orban via X (Viktor Orban via X via REUTERS)

The Hungarian leader met on Thursday evening with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s residence in Florida. Speaking to reporters, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan refused to comment on Thursday on whether Orbán could have coordinated his visit to Russia with Trump, with whom he is very close. But he did say that Ukraine does not look favourably on others trying to reach a peace agreement without counting on them. “No reckless act undertaken without Ukrainian consent or support is consistent with US foreign policy,” the senior official stressed.

The biggest uncertainty, however, comes from NATO’s main partner, the United States. Throughout the three days of the meeting, attention has been focused on Biden’s physical condition and doubts about whether he is fit to compete in the November elections and, if he wins, endure a second term, amid renewed calls from some Democratic lawmakers for him to give up running again.

These doubts have raised fears that the US foreign policy could take a radical turn after the November presidential election. Biden launched a press conference on Thursday with glowing praise for a “strong alliance that is fundamental to the security of the United States.” Trump, who is leading in the polls, has been highly critical of the alliance in the past, threatening to break the principle of mutual defense if a country that does not meet the defense spending targets of 2% of GDP is attacked. He also says that if he returns to the White House he will force an agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

