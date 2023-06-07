On June 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had discussed by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the formats of security guarantees for Kyiv.

“We discussed the formats of security guarantees for Ukraine, expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius and preparations for a global peace summit,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the conversation, Zelensky also expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots would start as soon as possible. In addition, he pointed to the urgent needs of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the emergency at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region. In addition, Zelensky discussed with Macron the possibility of using international mechanisms to investigate the causes of the incident.

Earlier, on May 31, Macron noted that the EU must provide Kyiv with tangible and reliable security guarantees. He stressed that the Kiev regime is actively armed, but not included in any strategic dialogue.

On June 1, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the West had long been debating what specific security guarantees for Ukraine might look like. The politician promised that Berlin would contribute to the content of possible agreements.

In mid-May, Macron reiterated the importance of providing security guarantees to Kyiv for “building a European security architecture.” According to the politician, the task of Europe is to assist Kyiv in the counteroffensive, to prepare the issues of security guarantees and peace negotiations, which “will inevitably begin.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.