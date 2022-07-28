Zelensky and his wife Olena on Vogue: “It’s a bad idea”

President Zelensky’s wife poses for the cover of Vogue, controversy breaks out

The storm breaks out on the Ukrainian president Zelensky and on the first lady Olena for the shots published on Vogue. “Wartime Fashion Photoshoot: Bad Idea“, this is how the American politician defines it with a tweet Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group. “Zelensky did an extraordinary job of beating the Russians in information warfare,” adds Bremmer.

zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare vogue wartime photo shoot:

bad idea pic.twitter.com/8O9jjlL5Gn – ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 27, 2022

As the Russia / Ukraine conflict continues, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska they decided to pose for the cover of the Vogue magazineto once again draw attention to the difficult situation, which sees the Ukrainian people as a protagonist.

The photo shoot is accompanied by an interview with the presidential couple by Rachel Donadiowhile the shots are signed by the photographer Annie Liebovitz. The reactions after those expressed by the Bremmer political scientist they have been numerous.

Again, “Fashion photo shoots in wartime, very serious. We continue to send weekly billion dollar aid packages to Ukraine to protect “democracy”, Logan Hall of the Daily Caller remarked with a certain amount of sarcasm.

Magazine Vogue published a photo of Zelenska on the digital covercalling it the “face of courage“, and portraying the Ukrainian First Lady sitting inside the presidential office dressed in black trousers and a white top. In other shots published on the magazine account, the First lady can still be seen among the rubble of the country and in the company of soldiers of Kiev.

Olenza Zeleska responds to controversy with a twitt about the choice to rely on the wise goal of photographer-star and at Vogue pens however, it seems to have been weighted by the presidency in Kiev, given that a backstage of the photo shoot in which the Ukrainian president is seen collaborating in the service is also published on the profile.

First Lady @ZelenskaUA: “To be on the #Vogue cover is a great honor and dream of many successful and prominent people of the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that it is not because of war in their countries. “ Read full: https://t.co/yYDQKjUw6r

📸 @annieleibovitz pic.twitter.com/QZhiqfM15p – MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) July 27, 2022

Olena Zelenska in person then seems to claim this choice with a comment posted on the Twitter profile of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and which has all the tone of being the First Lady’s response to the controversy: “Being on the cover of Vogue is a great honor and a dream for many prominent and successful people around the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that this does not happen because there is a war in their country “.

