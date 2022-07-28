Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Zelensky and his wife Olena on Vogue: “It’s a bad idea”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Volodymyr Zelens’kyj and Olena Zelenska

President Zelensky’s wife poses for the cover of Vogue, controversy breaks out

The storm breaks out on the Ukrainian president Zelensky and on the first lady Olena for the shots published on Vogue. “Wartime Fashion Photoshoot: Bad Idea“, this is how the American politician defines it with a tweet Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group. “Zelensky did an extraordinary job of beating the Russians in information warfare,” adds Bremmer.

As the Russia / Ukraine conflict continues, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska they decided to pose for the cover of the Vogue magazineto once again draw attention to the difficult situation, which sees the Ukrainian people as a protagonist.

The photo shoot is accompanied by an interview with the presidential couple by Rachel Donadiowhile the shots are signed by the photographer Annie Liebovitz. The reactions after those expressed by the Bremmer political scientist they have been numerous.

See also  Temperatures above 35 ° at work: now you are entitled to layoffs

Again, “Fashion photo shoots in wartime, very serious. We continue to send weekly billion dollar aid packages to Ukraine to protect “democracy”, Logan Hall of the Daily Caller remarked with a certain amount of sarcasm.

Magazine Vogue published a photo of Zelenska on the digital covercalling it the “face of courage“, and portraying the Ukrainian First Lady sitting inside the presidential office dressed in black trousers and a white top. In other shots published on the magazine account, the First lady can still be seen among the rubble of the country and in the company of soldiers of Kiev.

Olenza Zeleska responds to controversy with a twitt about the choice to rely on the wise goal of photographer-star and at Vogue pens however, it seems to have been weighted by the presidency in Kiev, given that a backstage of the photo shoot in which the Ukrainian president is seen collaborating in the service is also published on the profile.

Olena Zelenska in person then seems to claim this choice with a comment posted on the Twitter profile of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and which has all the tone of being the First Lady’s response to the controversy: “Being on the cover of Vogue is a great honor and a dream for many prominent and successful people around the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that this does not happen because there is a war in their country “.

See also  Cuba: strong explosion in luxurious hotel in the center of Havana

Read also:

Center-right, Salvini: “The names of important ministers before the elections”

Draghi disheartened, Grillo sinks Conte, Fedriga opens the Draghi diary

Giorgia Meloni premier? Green light from its international connections

Lauretta of miracles, Boldry returns in search of a seat

Mara Carfagna (sora hesitates) also makes her choice

Piombino, the Russian anti-gas ship is a danger: the green transition stops

Anti-fascist crimes: a date for those who were killed after the war

Obsessive and insistent courtship: that’s when it can lead to a crime

Giacomoni: “The Democratic Party wants the tax & spend, FI flat tax and raise pensions”

Financial advisors, market share tripled in 10 years

Hera, in the half-year revenues flew to 8.9 billion, up by 112.8%

Campari returns as a protagonist at Biennale Cinema 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter


#Zelensky #wife #Olena #Vogue #bad #idea

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

WEC | Peugeot: other tests for the 9X8 LMH before the Fuji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.