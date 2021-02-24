President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by phone with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda further steps to counter the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. This was announced on Wednesday, February 24, by the press service. office Ukrainian leader.

It is noted that Duda agreed with Zelensky that “every effort must be made to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.”

“This project is, in fact, a trap for the whole of Europe. It cannot be allowed. Further strengthening of sanctions against this project is a guarantee of Europe’s energy security, ”Zelensky was quoted as saying by his press service.

The parties also discussed the current situation in Donbass and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects. In particular, they talked about the construction and repair of roads, as well as the modernization of checkpoints.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, Zelensky invited Duda to visit Kiev and take part in the Crimean Platform summit.

Nord Stream 2 is being built along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany with the aim of direct gas supplies to the EU, whose states mainly support the project and take part in its implementation. The gas pipeline is opposed by the United States offering its gas to Europe, Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries.

Earlier, on February 24, the American edition of The National Interest called the completion of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline another victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The authors of the material believe that by completing the construction of the gas pipeline, Russia will be able to influence most of Europe.