Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed defense cooperation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Davos on Tuesday.

He said in a statement on the X website, formerly Twitter, that the talks focused in particular on developing air defense and the ability to hit long-range targets.

Blinken and Jake Sullivan informed the US National Security Advisor about the situation on the battlefield, his plans for 2024, and the means necessary to achieve them.

Kiev is working hard to increase domestic military production to secure its needs and reduce its dependence on foreign partners who face a lack of capabilities and cannot meet Ukraine's war needs.