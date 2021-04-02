US and Ukrainian Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the exacerbation of the situation in Donbass. About this on Friday, April 2, reports “Strana.ua” with reference to sources.

They also touched upon the issue of building up the Russian military presence in the border areas and various aspects of bilateral relations.

Earlier it was reported that Biden and Zelensky will have a telephone conversation for the first time since the new US president took office. Over the past week, at least three telephone conversations were held between high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Former President Petro Poroshenko, in turn, called Biden a great chance for Ukrainians.