AWhen Volodymyr Zelensky stood next to Joe Biden in Washington last December, it was his first foreign visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the time, the American president left no doubt about Kiev's support. Ukraine will “never be on its own,” Biden promised. Bipartisan support in the United States is “ironclad” and will last “as long as necessary.” A year later it would sound different.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

On Tuesday, Zelensky and Biden also tried to give their statements a positive tone in Washington. The Ukrainian president said during the afternoon press conference that he had “very productive” discussions in Congress. Biden, in turn, spoke of Vladimir Putin's failure to take Ukraine. It is a “victory” that the country is still “free and strong” after almost two years. But there were several half-sentences from the American president that made it clear how serious the situation is with regard to new, crucial billions in aid for Ukraine.

“As long as we can”

Biden suddenly spoke of supporting Kiev “as long as we can.” Ukraine will emerge from this war “proud, free and firmly rooted in the West” – “unless we withdraw.” He, Biden, “cannot make any promises” that an agreement can be reached with the Republicans on new aid to Ukraine, but he is “hopeful.” There is little reason for that these days.

Congress, which must pass a new aid package in both chambers, is scheduled to go into Christmas recess on Friday. So far there are no signs that a compromise will be found by then. The short-term planning already showed how urgent Zelensky's visit was: details were only finalized on Friday, less than three days before the Ukrainian president's arrival in Washington. Zelensky had pushed for a visit, CNN reported, citing a senior White House official.







In the White House, Zelensky said that a “signal of unity from the entire free world” was important at the end of the year. America’s leadership role is “crucial” to this. In Congress, however, the Ukrainian must have felt this morning how uncertain further support from the United States is – even if Zelensky refrained from making any comments on the domestic political dispute between Democrats and Republicans. Only on Monday did he tell American military officials that if there was anyone who would benefit from the “unresolved problems in the Capitol,” “it would be Putin and his sick clique.”

Johnson wants more details from Ukraine

Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of Representatives, offered little hope for an early resolution to the dispute immediately after a meeting with Zelensky on Tuesday. Johnson said the conversation was “good,” but he stood by his demands. There is a need for “clarity about what we are doing in Ukraine and how we can verify the whereabouts of our taxpayer dollars.” There must also be decisive changes at the American southern border. “The first condition of any additional national security spending package is that it concerns our own national security first.”

The Republicans in the House of Representatives prevented the vote on Biden's $100 billion spending package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, last week. The American president then said he was ready to make “decisive compromises” on migration policy. However, there is so far no evidence of a breakthrough. Senator Chris Murphy said at the weekend that they were trying to meet the demands of the Republicans. However, “Donald Trump's immigration policy” will not be cast into law.







What do the Republicans demand?

The broadcaster CNN reports that current drafts have so far gone too far for the Democrats to agree. They are apparently ready for new asylum restrictions and more deportations of illegal migrants in a fast-track procedure. However, the Republicans are still demanding, among other things, an expulsion authority similar to “Title 42” during the corona pandemic. At that time, the exemption allowed migrants to be turned away without giving reasons, citing national health.

Several senators reported on Tuesday that Zelensky had spoken a lot in his speech about concrete action and the use of the aid. In the press conference, the Ukrainian president emphasized that two thirds of American aid payments remained in the United States. In addition to migration policy, the right wing of the Republicans also argues that the billions in aid for Ukraine are better off in their own country. Zelensky further said that thanks to Ukrainian defense, “other European countries are safe from Russia.” One dreams of a “Christmas in freedom”.

Biden sought to portray the group of Republicans opposed to Ukraine aid as a small fringe group. A cross-party majority is in favor of supporting Kiev, Biden said. However, Putin is relying on the fact that Washington cannot come to an agreement: “We have to teach him better.” It threatens everyone's freedom if the aggressor is strengthened.