In Ukraine, a dictatorship is waging war against a democracy. Beleaguered Ukraine has seen several electoral changes of power over the past three decades. This has never happened before on the part of the aggressor Russia. And since Vladimir Putin has ruled there, elections have been nothing more than a farce, the outcome of which is certain from the start.

If times were normal, one could directly observe the difference between elections in Russia and Ukraine next spring: regular presidential elections would then have to take place in both countries.

They will almost certainly be held in Russia: the tyrant Putin has no reason to forego the ritual. In Ukraine, however, there will be no voting. And even if postponing an election for an indefinite period of time seems at first glance to contradict democratic principles, this announcement by President Volodymyr Zelensky is correct.

Polling stations would be targets

It also does not question Ukraine’s democratic character. It would have been more doubtful had Zelenskyj been allowed to vote. On the one hand, the current law would have had to be stretched significantly to prohibit elections under martial law conditions. Above all, it would not be possible to organize a regular election under the current conditions.

No one could ensure that everyone who is eligible to vote can actually vote: hundreds of thousands are fighting on the front for the continued existence of the country, millions are on the run – within Ukraine and outside. Given the experience of Russian warfare, it must be said that polling stations would most likely be the target of attacks.







Above all, an election campaign would be impossible: How could the opposition agitate against the supreme commander of a country’s armed forces in the fight for survival? She made it clear herself that she didn’t want that.