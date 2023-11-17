Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the West has shifted its focus to the Middle East conflict, and without its support, Ukrainian troops will have to retreat. Zelensky’s words on Friday, November 17, reports Bloomberg.

The Ukrainian President also admitted that the shift in Western focus on the war between Israel and Hamas has slowed the supply of artillery shells to Kyiv, undermining the military capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

“Now I am focused on getting help from the West <...> the focus (of Western countries – Ed.) is shifting due to the Middle East and other reasons. Without support, we will retreat,” Zelensky’s agency quotes.

Bloomberg, in turn, clarifies that the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has called into question the West’s ability to continue to support the Kyiv regime, whose months-long counter-offensive has brought no results.

Earlier, on November 10, US political scientist Scott Bennett told Izvestia that Ukraine was doomed to defeat from the very beginning. According to him, President Zelensky destroyed 500 thousand young people unnecessarily.

On October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated Ukraine’s losses in the counteroffensive, saying they were estimated at eight to one. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces are improving their position along almost the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. Before this, on October 5, the head of state indicated that Ukraine would only hold out for a week if the supply of Western weapons stopped.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.