Zelensky allowed talks with Putin despite his ban

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has allowed for the possibility of negotiations with Russia despite the ban in his country. In 2022, Zelensky signed a decree that said it was impossible to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but now he has admitted that he could hold a dialogue with him.

According to Zelensky, communication with the Russian president may take place within the framework of the “second peace summit”. However, for this, the Ukrainian leader emphasized, a plan must be fully prepared to be presented to Russia. Russia, in turn, must be ready to discuss this plan.

At the second peace summit, if the plan is fully prepared, if Russia is ready to discuss this plan, then we will be ready to talk together with partners with representatives of Russia. And whether it will be Putin or not – what difference does it make. Let’s be honest, if we want to end the war, and we have all the strength to do so, and if the world is united around Ukraine – well, we will talk with those who decide everything in Russia Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Russia reacts to Zelensky’s statement

Olympic champion, first deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova linked the statement of the Ukrainian president about the possibility of negotiations with the Olympic Games. She shared her opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Maybe it has to do with the truce that should be at the Olympics? This is the right time to hold negotiations. Because the truce should be during the Olympics. We are waiting for this from Ukraine. Because we understand that we are always ready, and they are not very Svetlana Zhurova First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Oleksiy Zhuravlev, believes that Zelensky’s words about possible negotiations with Russia are just a game for the Western public. In his opinion, the Ukrainian president wants to demonstrate his alleged desire for peace. Zelensky has no other choice, his presidential term has long expired, and with Donald Trump coming to power in the United States, “they will cut off his oxygen supply,” the deputy added. Zhuravlev believes that the fate of Ukraine will be decided without Zelensky.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Europe Allows Zelensky to Hope Russia Will Refuse to Negotiate

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, the Ukrainian president hopes to receive a refusal from the Russian authorities to participate in the negotiations in order to accuse the country of disrupting the dialogue. President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Security Studies in Europe (IPSE) Emmanuel Dupuis noted that Zelensky’s position “is intended to demonstrate that he is meeting the Russians halfway without abandoning the conditions previously put forward.” At the same time, if the Russian Federation refuses to negotiate, its decision will be recognized as counterproductive.

Related materials:

Orysia Lutsevich, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, called the desire to invite Moscow to the second peace summit both a signal to Russia and a signal to the Global South that “Ukraine is not some kind of obstructive force.”

Russian Foreign Ministry criticizes idea of ​​second summit on Ukraine

On July 15, Zelensky said Moscow should be invited to a second meeting on Ukraine. “I believe that representatives of Russia should be at the second summit,” he urged.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the idea of ​​a second summit on Ukraine. In his opinion, the meeting’s approaches are not acceptable to Moscow.

When talking about what they would do there, everyone, one way or another, formulated one-sided approaches that were absolutely unacceptable for us and for many others who are sincerely interested in peace. Sergey LavrovHead of the Russian Foreign Ministry

At the same time, the head of the diplomatic department emphasized that Russia is ready for negotiations. He also expressed hope that at some stage an agreement on European security will be reached, which will help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the first peace summit was not really one. “The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all, so what he means must first be understood,” Peskov responded to Zelensky’s words about Moscow’s possible participation in the upcoming event.

The first peace summit on Ukraine took place on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of 101 delegations from different countries and international organizations. As a result of the meeting, a document was drawn up, which, as explained by the Swiss Foreign Ministry, countries can support at any time. This right is also available to those states that did not participate in the peace summit on Ukraine.