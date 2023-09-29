Zelensky agreed with the United States and Britain on an offensive plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early October

Vladimir Zelensky agreed with curators from the United States and Great Britain on a new offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions. This is reported by RIA News with reference to a source close to the competent authorities.

According to his information, for this purpose, a large group of Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is concentrated in the Nikolaev region to cross the Dnieper River. Also, the special forces of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, trained by British instructors, are planning actions to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The agency’s interlocutor called these plans of Zelensky an adventure, “who is trying to prove his worth at any cost; it can lead to tragic consequences.” “We are closely monitoring the enemy’s actions,” he concluded.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had changed their counter-offensive tactics due to heavy losses of Western equipment, including tanks. It was reported that they had now switched to operating in small groups, which were transferred to the front lines with the help of armored personnel carriers and then tried to advance one after another.