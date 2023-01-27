“The IOC president come to Bakhmut”. The International Olympic Committee does not exclude the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the Paris 2024 Olympics and Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, attacks. “The established principle is ‘no Russian athletes or Belarusians” but “neutral athletes from these countries, without any identification relating to nationality” could “possibly” compete in next year’s Games, according to the IOC president, Thomas Bach. Zelensky absolutely does not like the formula. “There is no such thing as neutrality when there is a war like this going on. And we know how often tyrannies try to use sport for their ideological interests. It is obvious that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood. One can only be disappointed by the statements of the current president of the International Olympic Committee. I have spoken to him several times and have never heard how he will protect sport from war propaganda if he readmits Russian athletes to international competitions,” Zelensky said.

“We will do everything to ensure that the world protects sports from politics and any other influence of the terrorist state, which is simply inevitable if Russian athletes participate in competitions.

And especially at the Paris Olympics. Ukrainian athletes are forced to defend the lives of their loved ones and the freedom of our people from Russian aggression. The Russian attacks claimed the lives of hundreds upon hundreds of Ukrainian men and women who could have brought their talents to world-class sports. I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut. So that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist.

PILGRIMS – The subject was also addressed by Federica Pellegrini, consulted on the subject by Adnkronos. “I don’t know whether it is realistic or not that the Ukrainians do not participate, however the IOC is at an important crossroads: whether to readmit Russians and Belarusians who have not expressed themselves in favor of the war or whether to continue like this. Surely a decision will displease someone anyway but Thomas Bach is ready for all the consequences that will come,” said the Italian swimming legend, now a member of the IOC.

But it is also “logical that, from the point of view exclusively of athletes, continuing not to allow athletes who have not exposed themselves in favor of the war, which is being waged by governments and not by them, from now on would be difficult to explain We too are waiting for a decision, and in any case there is always a war going on”, added the former blue swimming champion