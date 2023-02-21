KIEV. It almost sounds like a joke, when it begins like this: “The question of Silvio Berlusconi is deeply felt here in Ukraine”. But then Volodymyr Zelensky gets serious, and returns to the criticisms of the leader of Forza Italia. He does it with very harsh words, articulated like a prayer, a lament: «No one has ever bombed his house with missiles like his fraternal Russian friends do.

Zelensky hard on Berlusconi freezes Giorgia Meloni: “The Russians didn’t bomb his house”



They never arrived with tanks in his backyard. No one has ever killed her relatives. No one has ever had to pack their bags at three in the morning to escape, or the wife has to think about looking for food for the family. And this is thanks to the brotherly love of Russia.”

Blackout at the press conference, Meloni improvises a translator for Zelensky and jokes: “Worker president”





Phrases that not even Giorgia Meloni, next to Zelensky at the end of a long conversation, expected. It is understood from the insistence with which he wants to specify that the “majority is compact”, that “it is the facts that count”, and “until now no party of the coalition that supports the government has escaped when there was a vote on aid to ‘Ukraine”. “There is a programme”, claims the premier, and it is the one to which we all adhere, “beyond individual declarations”.

Kiev, Prime Minister Meloni’s press conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky





A shield that will most likely not serve to avoid the controversies that will be unleashed with Forza Italia, but which arrive here in Ukraine as a sluggish echo. “There are Russians who take away the lives of the people of Ukraine – he says – It’s a great tragedy that everyone must understand. And it is a message that I pass on to all politicians: come here and see the trail of blood that Putin left”.