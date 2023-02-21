The tears, the emotion in Bucha and Irpin, the medal forged by Russian bullets in my hand. Giorgia Meloni arrives in Kiev after a long journey, an entire night on the same train that, just 24 hours earlier, had brought US President Joe Biden to Ukraine. It is late on the roadmap, but it saves all the stages of the programme, a way to make its closeness felt, Italy’s full and 360-degree support for Kiev “until the end”, “without hesitation”, he articulates to the alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read also

But from the royal hall where the press conference is held, ‘frozen’ for security reasons, the phones and PCs of journalists left out, come the questions about Silvio Berlusconi’s spotless against ‘Mr. Zelensky’ on the eve of the vote of the Regionals. And the response of the head of the Ukrainian resistance is very harsh, he has the taste of someone who experiences war on his own skin every day. “I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles, tanks have never arrived in the garden of his house – says Zelensky – no one has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape or the wife had to look for food and all this for the love of the Russian brothers”.

Ironically, it is Meloni herself who asks the question of discord, forced to translate the Italian question into English – “worker president”, she jokes about it – due to a blackout that blows up the translation. But Zelensky’s jab cannot fail to make the Prime Minister uncomfortable, who is Berlusconi’s ally, net of frictions and misunderstandings. Shortly after, a reporter’s question from Ukraine gives it the opportunity to once again shore up the position of its government – net of the excesses of the allies – making it clear that “the facts and whatever Parliament was called to vote in support of the “The parties that form part of the majority voted for Ukraine. Apart from a few declarations, in practice the majority has always been compact”.

“There is a program clearly deployed in support of Ukraine, it has always been respected by everyone and I trust that it will still be so, because this majority likes to keep the commitments undertaken”, he guarantees. Then the reply to Vladimir Putin, who in today’s speech accused Italy of ‘ingratitude’, recalling the aid that arrived from Moscow during the covid. “I don’t know if Putin’s was a warning – Meloni says harshly – but the time of Covid was another world. The world has changed after February 24 and it is not a choice that we made”.