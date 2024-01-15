RIA Novosti: negotiations on Ukraine are possible only between Kiev and Moscow

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who had officially banned negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, again spoke about resolving the conflict using Kyiv’s “peace formula.”

He raised this topic at a press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd and asked her to hold a “peace summit.”

Regarding the list of countries, we are open to all countries in the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We would like the countries of the “global South” to be present…. It is very important that the leaders of all countries be at the summit. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In addition, according to Zelensky, Ukraine wants China, which “plays a big role in the world,” to be involved in this process. Amherd, in turn, stated that she agreed to organize such a conference.

In Russia, Zelensky’s proposal was called meaningless

Source RIA News in Moscow called the idea of ​​the Ukrainian leader meaningless if Russia does not participate in the conference.

According to him, negotiations on the conflict, if they take place, will not be based on Zelensky’s “peace formula”, but between Moscow and Kiev, based on the situation.

Negotiations, if and when they take place, will not be based on Zelensky’s “formula” and not in the “Copenhagen format”, but between Russia and Ukraine and based on the situation “on the ground” and political and geographical realities source in Moscow

In turn, the head of the international committee of the State Duma and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky said that the peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, if it takes place without Russia, is another waste of time and an ineffective initiative.

The expressed readiness of Switzerland to organize it is rather a “tribute by inertia” to a general Western trend, but it is increasingly fading. The Swiss Foreign Minister just days earlier, on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, said that “there will be no peace without giving the floor to Russia” See also Washington supports Lithuania against Russia Leonid Slutsky leader of the LDPR

In his opinion, Zelensky’s “peace formula” has nothing to do with establishing real peace and does not take into account either the opinion of the residents of Donbass or the current situation at the front.

If Western countries really want a peace summit, then first of all they must stop financial and military support for the Zelensky regime Leonid Slutsky leader of the LDPR

The discussion on the Ukrainian “peace formula” held in Davos was considered a failure

On Sunday, January 14, a discussion on the Ukrainian “peace formula” took place in Davos. The meeting of national security advisers was considered a failure because it ended without a clear plan.

Bloomberg linked this to the fact that Kyiv failed to gain support for its 10-point peace plan among the countries of the Global South. In particular, Brazil and South Africa insisted on the need to take into account Russia's interests. The delegation from Moscow was not invited to the meeting.

Co-chair of the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, said that the concluded meeting “clarified the issues for discussion.” At the same time, he admitted that, probably, events will not be held in such a format, so further steps remain unclear.