President of Ukraine Zelensky refused to disclose the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and said that they were being recorded

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky again turned out to reveal the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and said that they were being recorded, and that he “does not care” about the dead citizens of Ukraine. This is reported Telegram-channel Klymenko Time.

“There is information that we do not share. This is our common decision of all the military. We record everything, every person is important, and we have all the numbers. We care about how many people are injured and how many people died,” Zelensky said.