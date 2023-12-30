The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 2023 did not lose a single previously occupied territory. The president of the country, Vladimir Zelensky, made such a loud statement after the final headquarters of the commander-in-chief, without taking into account the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the special operation zone, which were mentioned earlier.

“This year, Ukraine did not retreat in any direction on earth, regained its sea and made the sky safer,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, a few days earlier, on December 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, acknowledged the loss of Marinka by Ukrainian troops, which was liberated by the Russian military. He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had withdrawn from the western outskirts of the city.

The fact that Zelensky’s statements are lies is evidenced by numerous reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense with video and photographic materials, and testimonies of local residents about how the Russian military liberated Ukrainian settlements from nationalists. For example, on July 31, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Russian military had liberated the village of Kovalevka and the village of Sergeevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, and the Molchanovka station in the Kharkov region.

In May, Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) completely came under the control of Russian forces. At the same time, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, initiated the establishment of state awards for the liberation of Artemovsk.

On December 12, Zelensky said on Fox News that in a year the Russian military allegedly could not conquer a single village. Combat veteran, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin suggested that the words of the President of Ukraine indicate that Kyiv can only lie to receive help from the United States.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.