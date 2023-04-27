President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting in Kyiv with adviser to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Tim Barrow noted the importance of transferring aircraft and weapons to Kyiv, Zelensky’s office reported on April 27.

“The President and Advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain discussed issues of further defense assistance to our state,” the press service of the head of state said.

In addition, the parties discussed preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius in the summer.

Zelensky, in turn, wrote on the Telegram channel that Ukraine appreciates the UK’s leadership position in defense support.

“It is important that Ukraine receive Western-style military aircraft, as well as various types of weapons <...> I call on the UK to take the lead in forming an air coalition for Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

Earlier, on April 18, The Guardian newspaper wrote that the UK promised to provide Ukraine with weapons from its stockpiles for a rainy day.

In March, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for the acceleration and strengthening of Western military assistance to Kyiv. He noted the international response to the conflict in Ukraine and considered it a guarantee “to deter any country from launching an unprovoked attack.”

Western countries have stepped up military assistance to Ukraine, including intensified training of Ukrainian military personnel, after Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass on February 24, 2022.