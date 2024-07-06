Vladimir Podolyak, brother of the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian OP, died in Russia

The brother of the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) Mykhailo Podolyak, Vladimir, has died in Russia. This was reported by Strana.

The publication published a photo from the grave, which shows a portrait of a man in a military uniform and with colonel’s shoulder straps. Judging by the photo, 59-year-old Podolyak died on May 19. According to Strana, he was a military pensioner, and he could have previously served in military intelligence.

In February, Zelensky’s adviser confirmed that he has a relative in Russia, but noted that they do not communicate.

People in the Soviet Union chose to live in another country, and if I don’t communicate with people, then I should be responsible for them? Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the Head of the OP of Ukraine

Podolyak also indicated that he and his brother are on different sides in the Ukrainian conflict. However, the official stressed that his relatives “never belonged to the KGB or the FSB.”

The adopted son of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine put on a Z-shirt

Ivan Syrsky, the stepson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky, has declared his support for the special military operation (SVO) and his desire to obtain Russian citizenship. He recorded a video wearing a T-shirt with the symbol of the special operation Z, wished “death to Banderovites” and noted that “traitors are everywhere, we need to filter them better.”

Related materials:

Syrsky’s mother, Lyudmila, who lives in Russia, also supported the special operation. Moreover, she called on young people to defend the interests of the country. “Go and defend Russia,” said the relative of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was also reported that she was very upset by her son’s appointment to this post.

It turned out that Syrsky himself confessed to his parents about his hatred of Ukrainians. A neighbor of the relatives of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that when he last came to Russia, he blurted out that he works in the same headquarters with Ukrainians and his team hates them all for their cunning and slyness.

Ukraine conducts purge of officials with relatives in Russia

In 2018, then-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko ordered that all civil servants be checked for relatives with Russian citizenship. According to him, many employees who have relatives in Crimea work in the civil service. The head of state called for special attention to be paid to employees of law enforcement and investigative agencies. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was to be responsible for checking civil servants. Following the investigation, such citizens were promised to be fired. “As soon as the check is completed and I have grounds [для увольнения госслужащих]“It won’t be up to me,” he emphasized.

Related materials:

At the same time, the SBU counterintelligence discovered that the common-law wife and daughter of the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Sergei Semochko, have Russian citizenship. Then this fact became the reason for initiating a criminal case under the article on treason.