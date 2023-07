How did you feel about the content of this article?

Lula’s adviser for international affairs was informed of preparations for a security council meeting. | Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

One of the main advisors of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, called Celso Amorim, advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Saturday (29th), to ask Brazil to support the country in closing an agreement based on on UN criteria to end the war in Eastern Europe.

The conversation took place days after Zelensky demanded Lula’s support to end the war provoked by Russia almost a year and a half ago, and asked him to unite Latin America in favor of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president also said that he could come to Brazil if he was invited.

“I had a connection with Celso Amorim, the main adviser to the President [do Brasil]. I briefed him on the preparation of the meeting of national security advisers on Ukrainian initiatives to restore sustainable and just peace based on respect for the UN Charter and international law,” Andriy Yermak said in a post on social media.

In a press release, the Ukrainian presidential office said Andriy told Amorim that the country is actively working to attract as many participants as possible to these meetings.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office also said that she continues to work actively in the implementation of Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula and in the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

Yermak stated that the country is “ready to discuss relevant issues with all States that in fact respect international law and the UN Charter, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity”.