The Ukrainian military is increasingly running out of ammunition. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

The adviser to the President of Ukraine recently firmly rejected discussions about possible capitulations in Ukraine.

Ukraine – Mykhailo Podolyak, the chief adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke in an interview with the Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24 on the current developments regarding the military situation and the discussions about arms deliveries. He expressed his dissatisfaction with calls to capitulate against Russia or to start talks.

Despite advances in weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, such as at the recent Ramstein meeting, Podolyak emphasized that given the intensity and scale of the conflict in Ukraine, there will never be enough weapons. However, he noted that support from European countries, including the willingness of other nations to finance arms supplies, was an encouraging development.

Ukraine against surrender: Podolyak rejects discussions

Amid the ongoing clashes in Ukraine, discussions of possible capitulations have dominated the debate. The SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, for example, triggered violent reactions with his desire to “freeze” the conflict. Podolyak categorically rejected such suggestions.

“Absolutely no one can tell Ukraine to surrender after two years of war. “That’s nonsense,” he emphasized in the interview. Podolyak argued that Ukraine had no opportunity to surrender because Russia was determined to destroy the country, resorting to various methods such as “terrorist attacks, provocations, political assassinations and other technological special operations.”

Zelensky adviser Podolyak condemns offers of surrender

Podalyak emphasized in the interview: “Stop insulting us with your offers of surrender.” He criticized the spread of such offers of surrender through various sources, both propagandists and supposedly neutral media platforms in Western countries.

“It is one thing when propagandists create a depressive mood in Ukraine and other countries, and quite another when this happens through seemingly neutral publications, independent media platforms, especially with European or American jurisdiction,” Podolyak explained. Most recently, Pope Francis' statements about negotiations caused severe criticism from Ukraine. (Jek)