Zelensky: The Ukrainian Armed Forces may soon run out of air defense missiles due to the intensity of shelling

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may soon run out of air defense missiles given the high intensity of shelling, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said. Writes about this RIA News.

According to the head of state, Russian troops are actively fighting. The Ukrainian politician noted that “there are moments when only Patriot or an analogue can work.” Then the Ukrainian military has to choose which object, which city to protect.

“We have air defense reserves for today, but we must think about what will happen tomorrow. Tomorrow the intensity may continue – and we will miss it,” he admitted.

Earlier, the executive director of DTEK (Donbass Fuel and Energy Company – the largest private investor in the energy industry of Ukraine) Maxim Timchenko said that the Ukrainian air defense system is weaker than a few months ago. According to him, Kyiv is putting a lot of effort into restoring damaged energy facilities, but they could be destroyed again with just one attack by the Russian army.