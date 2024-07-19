Zelensky admitted that Ukraine will not return lost territories by force

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian army will not be able to retake the lost territories by force. He said this in an interview with the BBC.

Not all territories are won by force. I think the power of diplomacy can help Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The Ukrainian politician called on other countries to put pressure on Moscow to stop the fighting and negotiate with Kiev. He did not rule out that the lost territories could be returned during a peaceful settlement. At the same time, Zelensky noted that weakening Russia on the battlefield would provide Ukraine with a more advantageous position during diplomatic dialogue between the countries.

Photo: Alessandro Dellavalle / Reuters

Kyiv has begun to realize the inevitability of negotiations

British military expert Alexander Mercuris noted that some Ukrainian officials have begun to understand the necessity and inevitability of negotiations with the Russian side.

According to him, against the background of the critical situation of the Ukrainian army, the transition to peace talks is the only rational solution. He added that from the outside it is visible how Western support for Ukraine is gradually weakening.

Businessman Kim Dotcom also advised Ukraine to sit down with Russia as soon as possible, stressing that the promised unwavering support from the West turned out to be an empty promise.

Time to give in and make peace. Zelensky went all in on the West’s promises and lost everything. This is the last battle of the US empire and its vassals. Everything will soon collapse Kim Dotcomex-owner of file sharing service Megaupload

Dotcom noted that for the sake of American “puppeteers,” Zelensky is literally ready to destroy Ukraine.

Zelensky allowed Russia’s presence at the second peace summit on Ukraine

The Ukrainian president allowed that Russia will take part in the second peace summit to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

“I believe that representatives of Russia should be at the second summit,” the politician emphasized.

He said that by November 2024, a specific plan would be created within the framework of three meetings: on energy in Qatar, on the sea corridor in Turkey, and on humanitarian issues in Canada.

Photo: Urs Flueeler / Reuters

Commenting on Zelensky’s change of position, Philippe Migault, director of the European Centre for Strategic Analysis, suggested that the politician had finally realized the critical situation of his country, and therefore decided to change his mind about the negotiations with Moscow.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky was accused of bringing the country to collapse. Former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin reported that the state budget was completely devastated.