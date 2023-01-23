Zelensky said that the supply of dozens of Western tanks to Ukraine will not change the situation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the supply of several dozen tanks to Ukraine is not capable of fundamentally changing the situation. About this he told in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, the conversation was published in his Telegram channel.

When the Russian army, which has a thousand tanks, is against us, not a single country decides that they give 10 tanks, 20, 50 solves the problem Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, he added, the supply of tanks by the West motivates the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

Earlier, Zelensky criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for indecision on the transfer of heavy armored vehicles. “You can’t do that – say that I will do as much as you, if America does something, then I will do it,” Zelensky said. In addition, he criticized Scholz’s words that Germany would act in the supply of tanks, coordinating steps with Washington and NATO. “If there is no political will on this issue, then there is no need to look for excuses. It is necessary to say no, and not to say that someone is not ready yet,” the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Previously, the West refused to supply tanks

On January 23, it turned out that a batch of several dozen tanks was transferred to Ukraine by Morocco. According to the Menadefense publication, approximately 20 Soviet T-72B tanks were sent to the Czech Republic for modernization, and from there they got into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last week, the US announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It includes 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers. In addition, Kyiv will receive 53 armored vehicles with MRAP mine protection and 350 highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles HMMWV (Humvee).

However, Washington is not yet talking about the transfer of the main battle tanks of the US Army Abrams. Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh explained that this does not make sense, since at this stage everything rests on the problems with the high cost of maintaining these tanks in combat readiness and the inability to service them in Ukraine.

Europe began to reconsider its position

On January 15, it was reported that the UK would soon transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. A squadron (battalion) of 14 tanks would be sent to Ukraine after the corresponding promise by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Zelensky. Subsequently, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley specified that in addition to tanks, London would also supply Ukraine with more than 200 other armored vehicles.

After that, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw had already agreed with the Ukrainian side and other partners from Western Europe on the joint supply of tanks. “Consent here is a matter of the second rank,” he stressed.

On January 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that Berlin would not interfere if Poland supplied German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. She noted that so far Warsaw has not asked to approve the delivery. “But if we were asked, we would not stand in the way,” the diplomat said.

French authorities are also considering sending their own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine. So far, Paris has only announced deliveries of AMX 10-RC light wheeled reconnaissance tanks.