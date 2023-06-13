“The fight is difficult, but we are moving forward, and this is important,” Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

After Kiev announced the recovery of seven villages from Russian forces, he added, “I thank our soldiers for every Ukrainian flag that returns to its rightful place in the villages located in the newly liberated areas.”

The Ukrainian president stressed that “the enemy’s losses are exactly at the level we need.”

He pointed out, “The weather is not favorable. The rains make our mission more difficult, but the strength of our soldiers gives good results.”

Ukraine announces the liberation of 3 new villages

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar said on Monday that her country’s forces have regained control of 3 additional villages, bringing the number of villages they have regained control since the start of the counterattack last week to 7.

And she added, through the “Telegram” application, that “7 villages were liberated over the past week, including Lubkova, Levadneh and Novodaryvka, located about 100 km west and east, directly southeast of the city of Zaporizhya.”

The military official explained that the total distance advanced by the forces amounted to 6.5 kilometers, adding that “the area of ​​land that we controlled amounted to 90 square kilometers.”

Ukraine announced earlier that it had regained control of 4 nearby villages during the counterattack, which are Storozhev, Blahodatny and Neskochnyomakarivka.

This represents the fastest progress for Ukraine in 7 months, but ending Russian control over southern and eastern Ukraine is a daunting task given the superiority of Russian forces in numbers and equipment.