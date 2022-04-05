Zelensky addresses the UN Security Council on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Zelensky has that in his daily video message announced. He will talk about Boetsja, the city where mass graves and bodies of killed civilians were found. Earlier on Monday, the president visited the recently liberated city.

“It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the entire city has been searched. And this is just one city,” said Zelensky. According to the Ukrainian president, Russian troops “have done things that the local population would not have seen even during the Nazi occupation eighty years ago. The occupiers will certainly bear responsibility for this.”

An investigation into what happened in Butsha has already been opened, Zelensky said. “This will be a joint work of our state with the European Union and international institutions, in particular with the International Criminal Court,” he said. “The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about which of their fellow citizens killed. Who gave orders. Who condoned the murders. We will determine all of this. And make it known worldwide.”