President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asked European countries to supply more modern weapons for the needs of the Ukrainian army. He stated this on February 9 during his speech at the Council of Europe.

“I am grateful to everyone who understands how much Ukraine needs artillery guns, shells for them, modern tanks, long-range missiles, modern aviation. Thanks to everyone who provides such assistance,” Zelensky said.

In his opinion, it is necessary to strengthen the dynamics of joint work and “be stronger.”

On February 8, Zelensky also, during a speech in the British Parliament, handed over to the host side a flight helmet – a gift from Ukrainian pilots, and asked to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv. He said that combat aircraft would be “wings of freedom” and also called for increased sanctions against Russia.

To this, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the British authorities would not transfer fighter jets to Ukraine in the near future. According to him, the transfer of combat aircraft to Kyiv would take several months, so London prefers to focus on the supply of other means to protect Ukrainian airspace, including longer-range missiles and drones.

That same month, the Pentagon announced a new $2.17 billion military aid package for Ukraine that would include GLSDB projectiles with a range of 150 km. Later, the US defense department said that the United States was leaving it up to Kyiv to use long-range projectiles to strike at Crimea.

On January 18, Nabilya Massrali, a spokeswoman for the European Union’s foreign service, said that the European Union had transferred arms to Ukraine for a total of €11.5 billion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.