Zelensky told Sunak about the weakness of the Ukrainian air defense in the Odessa region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the weakness of air defense systems (air defense) in the Odessa region. About this Ukrainian leader reported in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that during a telephone conversation, Zelensky informed his British colleague about the situation on the battlefield. “A lot has been done. But with the strengthening of air defense in the Odessa region, we can do even more,” he said.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed measures to unblock the grain corridor. In particular, Sunak promised Zelensky that the UK would accelerate progress with the G20 countries in overcoming the Russian grain blockade of the Black Sea. The British prime minister also promised London’s continued support for Kyiv.