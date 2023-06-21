Zelensky: the progress of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was slower than we would like

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the progress of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) was slower than previously expected. Words of the head of state transmits “BBC”.

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the slow pace of advancement of the Ukrainian army, but emphasized that one should not expect quick results, since “this is not a Hollywood movie.”

Zelensky also said that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had mined 200,000 square kilometers of territory. “With all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield as we see fit,” the president added.

Earlier, the head of state named five areas, the development of which will create “the foundations for peace.” Zelensky attributed to them the potential for unity, the potential for stability, the potential for growth, the potential for security, and especially emphasized the potential for democracy.