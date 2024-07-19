Zelensky Accuses Trump of Not Understanding What’s Happening in Ukraine

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does not understand the state of affairs in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused him of this in an interview with the BBC.

Maybe he really doesn’t understand what’s going on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States. Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Zelensky acknowledged that if Trump is re-elected as head of state, Kyiv will have “hard work” ahead of it, but the politician stressed that he and his team are “hardworking” and will be able to handle it. He addedthat he is ready to work with any person who comes to power in the United States.

Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

If Trump wins, he will discuss the conflict in Ukraine with Putin personally.

If he wins the upcoming elections, Republican Party leader Donald Trump has promised to discuss the settlement in Ukraine personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Senator James David Vance, who has been nominated as Trump’s vice president.

He stressed that the politician intends to hold talks with both sides of the conflict to reach a peaceful resolution. This will avoid the risk of a nuclear war, Vance noted.

Also during the election campaign, Trump once again repeated that he would be able to achieve a settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev within 24 hours. He first stated this back in 2023, emphasizing that after winning the election, he would be able to reach an agreement with the heads of both states during a personal meeting.

Related materials:

Vance’s Appointment as Trump’s Vice President Renews Kyiv’s Fears About US Aid

A few days ago, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance formally accepted the nomination to run for vice president alongside Republican Party leader Donald Trump. The news renewed fears in Kyiv that U.S. military and financial support would be cut after the new leadership came to power.

The US presidential candidate explained his choice by saying that Vance is an example of an energetic young politician who has managed to achieve a lot at the age of 39. Trump praised his oratorical skills and eloquence, which will help attract even more supporters in the future.

Photo: Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Vance differs from other candidates in his unconventional position on the conflict in Ukraine, expressed back in 2022. At that time, the politician emphasized that the fate of Ukraine does not interest him as much as the fate of his own country.

I really don’t care what happens to Ukraine one way or another. James David VanceDonald Trump’s running mate

Earlier, Kiev expressed hope that J.D. Vance would change his mind about aid to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko.