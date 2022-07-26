Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of gas on Tuesday.
And he considered, in a video speech late at night, that Russia is deliberately cutting off natural gas supplies to impose prices on Europe.
Zelensky called for more sanctions to be imposed on Moscow.
“Moscow, through Gazprom, is doing everything in its power to make the coming winter as harsh as possible for European countries,” he added, calling for a response to “this by imposing sanctions.”
