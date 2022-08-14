with videoUkrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has accused Russia of ‘nuclear blackmail’. The Russians shelled surrounding Ukrainian cities from the occupied nuclear power plant in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya. “They intimidate the Ukrainians living there in an extremely cynical way.”



Aug 14, 2022

Zelenski made the allegations last night in a video he shared via distributed his Facebook page. According to the president, the Russians are hiding on and behind the site of the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. And from that shelter they shell surrounding towns like Nikopol and Marhanets, on the other side of the river.

With the ‘continuous provocations’, ‘our country and the entire free world is being blackmailed by Russia’, reports Zelensky. “If Russia thinks it can achieve something with that, they’re wrong. It will only lead to more international cooperation against terror.”

A member of Russian forces at the nuclear power plant in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya. © REUTERS



Largest nuclear power plant in Europe

The nuclear facility is located on the Dnieper in southeastern Ukraine. Russian troops occupy the site in March. Since then, Ukraine has accused Russia of using the plant as a weapons storage facility and a site from which to launch missiles at Ukrainian targets. “The occupiers are bringing their machines there, including missile systems,” said Pedro Kotin, head of the Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom a month ago. According to him, the situation on the ground is “extremely tense”. About five hundred Russian soldiers are said to be in control of the site. The plant would still be operated by Ukrainian personnel.

The Russians, in turn, accuse Ukrainian militias and troops of shelling the plant and blame it on Moscow. The allegations of both camps cannot be independently verified. The fact is that there has been shooting and fighting around the nuclear power plant for a long time. In previous battles, high-voltage cables were hit, causing fires to break out on the site of the complex. Parts of the complex were badly damaged, Energoatom said at the time. A reactor had to be closed, but no radioactive radiation was released. See also Curro Sánchez: "The rivals have the added motivation to beat the leader"





Major concerns

Internationally, there is therefore great concern about a possible nuclear incident. Despite the fighting in the region, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been trying to gain access to the nuclear power plant for weeks. For the time being, they rely on information provided by Russia and Ukraine. IAEA experts said in a preliminary report last week that there is “no immediate threat” to the safety of the nuclear power plant at this time. “However, this could change at any time,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi said during a special session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Zaporizhzhya. The international community again called on Russia to leave the plant. A few hours before that meeting, the nuclear power plant was attacked in Ukraine with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, according to a Russian official. See also Nutritionist Names Foods Good For Gut Health

In his video, Zelenski encourages the inhabitants of the surrounding towns and villages and warns the Russians. “Any Russian soldier who fires from the nuclear plant’s grounds, or who does so from the cover of the plant, must understand that he is becoming a special target. For our intelligence services, special forces and our army.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky. © AFP



© AP



