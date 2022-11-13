After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the regional capital of Kherson, Kiev found evidence of more than 400 war crimes committed by Moscow in the region, says Ukrainian president. Ukrainians who retook the city of Kherson found evidence of more than 400 war crimes committed by Russian troops in the region.

Moscow announced the withdrawal of its troops from the city of Kherson throughout the week. The retreat represents a major setback for Russia, as this was the only regional capital the Russians had captured since the invasion of Ukraine began in February.

While there are still Russian forces in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian army has reported the retaking of several cities, including the eponymous capital, the city of Kherson.

“In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country,” Zelensky said in an evening speech. “Investigators have documented more than 400 war crimes.”

The Ukrainian leader added that “bodies of dead are being found, both civilian and military”. “We will find and bring to justice all the murderers. Undoubtedly.”

Residents of the city expressed a sense of deep relief at the withdrawal of Russian troops after months of occupation. But, as Zelensky confirmed, they said the invaders left a trail of destruction in the area, laying mines and carrying out looting – even stealing animals from a zoo – before their humiliating retreat from the city.

“God will punish them. All of them. For all they did,” said Svitlana Vilna, 47.

Dilapidated buildings and destroyed military vehicles could be seen at the entrance to the strategic Black Sea port city, where battles had taken place just days before. A smell of burning wood hung in the air, locals reported.

“I ask you not to forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous,” Zelenski said. According to the president, a Ukrainian sapper (soldier responsible for digging ditches, trenches and underground galleries) was killed while removing a mine, while four others were injured.

Zelensky said workers were mobilizing to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by the Russians, including water, electricity, internet and television links, as well as transport and postal services.

According to the Ukrainian leader, “stabilization and restoration of the law” has already been established in 226 settlements, affecting more than 100,000 residents.

As work to clear mines continues, a curfew has been imposed and movement in and out of the city has been limited, local officials said.

Kherson was one of four Ukraine regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he illegally annexed in September.

Several Western leaders have accused Russia of committing war crimes after seeing destruction in regions from which Moscow’s forces withdrew over the course of the war, amid Ukrainian counteroffensives. Ukrainian authorities also reported finding mass graves in these areas.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently investigating possible war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

ek (Reuters, AFP)