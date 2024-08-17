Zelensky accuses Britain of slowing efforts to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Britain of not providing sufficient support. The head of state criticized his ally in an evening address, published in his Telegram channel.

Zelensky noted that the British side demonstrates leadership in helping Ukrainians, including supplying weapons. According to him, thanks to this, it was possible to save thousands of lives. “But now, unfortunately, the situation has slowed down,” the president lamented.