Ukrainian president said he hoped Lula had a broader understanding of the world | Photo: Bigstock

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused this Sunday Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of “coinciding with the narratives” of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after the Brazilian representative said that neither Russia nor Ukraine want peace, “while there are still people dying”.

“I don’t know why (Lula) has to coincide with Putin’s narratives”, said Zelensky during an interview with EFE Agency and several Latin American media in Kiev, when asked about the statements made by the Brazilian president this week.

Zelensky commented that Putin is “no different from any colonizer”, stating that he “lies and manipulates constantly” and that he “is killing children and raping women”.

“I hope that he (Lula) has his own opinion. I don’t think it is necessary for his thoughts to coincide with those of President Putin,” added Zelensky, who said that statements like those of the Brazilian president “do not help to bring peace.” .

The Ukrainian head of state insisted on inviting Lula to meet with him to talk personally about what is happening in Ukraine.

“To be honest, if President Lula wants to tell me something, let him sit down (with me) and tell me. I thought he had a broader understanding of the world”, he emphasized.

Lula has presented himself on several occasions as a possible mediator between Ukraine and Russia. While the Brazilian president defends the start of talks under the current circumstances, Zelensky refuses to attend the negotiating table until Russia withdraws its troops from the territories it occupies in Ukraine.