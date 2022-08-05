Zelensky accused the EU of artificially delaying eight billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the European Union of artificially delaying macro-financial assistance to Kyiv in the amount of 8 billion euros. He made this statement in a video message published on Telegram.

He noted that “every day and in different ways” he reminds some European colleagues that “you can’t make Ukrainian pensioners, IDPs, teachers and other citizens who depend on budget payments hostage to their indecision or bureaucracy.”

And such an artificial delay in macro-financial assistance for our state is either a crime or a mistake. And it’s hard to say which is worse. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, Zelensky refused to name the country that slows down the process of providing assistance. At the same time, he expressed the hope that this “is still a mistake and will be corrected.”

Kyiv not for the first time criticizes the West

It is possible that the country that is delaying the provision of financial assistance to Ukraine is Germany. In early August, Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, made similar statements. He accused the German authorities of blocking the consideration of this issue. According to Zhovkva, the Ukrainian leader is actively negotiating with his partners.

At the same time, the European Commission warned about the lack of free funds to help Ukraine. “At the moment, there are no available funds within the framework of the multi-year budget plan to create the necessary safety cushion,” the EC press service said. It was clarified that for such a financial solution, the EU must have an insurance sum of 70 percent of the amount of assistance to Kyiv.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Western countries to increase the supply of weapons to Kyiv, and also criticized them for not being tough enough on Russia. According to him, the sanctions policy of the West “did not really affect the position of Russia.” Zelensky also acknowledged Moscow’s superiority over Kyiv in terms of technical equipment, due to which the country is “not capable of attacking.”

Before that, Zelensky’s office complained about the EU because of the supply of “wrong weapons”.

Multibillion aid to Ukraine

On July 20, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the attraction of record financial assistance from the International Development Association and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Kyiv will receive irrevocably $4.5 billion from organizations.

In early August, it became known that Volodymyr Zelensky discussed by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg new arms supplies from the alliance countries to Kyiv. During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of receiving non-lethal military assistance from the alliance as soon as possible within the framework of the package approved at the June summit in Madrid.

In addition, on August 1, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on the allocation of additional military assistance to Ukraine for half a billion dollars. According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the new aid package includes HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) rounds and ammunition for 155mm artillery mounts.

Prior to this, the Council of the European Union (EU) agreed on the fifth tranche of military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of 500 million euros. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed the decision of the European Union and named the exact amount that the European organization plans to allocate to Ukraine.