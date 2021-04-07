The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin on the air of the channel “First Independent” accused the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of a desire to usurp power. It is reported by RIA News…

“The seizure of power or the usurpation of power in the country is carried out in the interests of Western capital, the purpose of which is to rob the Ukrainian wealth, rob the Ukrainian people and use the territory of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian Federation,” the politician said.

According to the deputy, the closure of TV channels and the illegal struggle of the authorities with opposition parties is an attack on the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Kuzmin added that Ukraine is trying to destroy freedom to express views and support political parties. He stressed that his party will “urge the Ukrainian people to move from opposition activities to activities to resist attempts by the authorities to usurp all power” in the country.

In early February, Zelenskiy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to block opposition TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting.

Personal sanctions were also imposed on the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding. Later, the restrictions were extended to the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, his wife Oksana Marchenko, individuals and legal entities associated with them, including from Russia.