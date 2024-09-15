Senator Pushkov Accuses Zelensky of Trying to Draw NATO into War with Russia

The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking to drag NATO into a full-scale war with Russia. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Pushkov said that the Ukrainian president had taken the path of “the worse, the better.” He also accused Zelensky of trying to drag NATO into a war with Russia. “And he is doing everything for this,” the politician emphasized.

According to the senator, permission to strike deep into Russian territory, which Zelensky is seeking, is contrary to the interests of the West. In particular, the measure will not speed up Moscow’s defeat, nor will it change the situation on the front in Kyiv’s favor.

Earlier, Zelensky called on the West to be frank on the issue of permission to strike with transferred weapons deep into Russian territory. In his opinion, the countries have effectively refused to make such a decision.