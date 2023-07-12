The President of Ukraine Zelensky accused Israel of the lack of the promised supply of air defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Israel of failing to deliver promised air defense (air defense) supplies. His words lead RIA News.

“Regarding the Iron Kupala and the air defense systems that we wanted to receive from our partners, from Israel. Asked at the beginning of the war. (…) Months have passed, there is no result,” he said.