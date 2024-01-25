A few months ago Meloni had pointed out how Italian public opinion was showing “signs of tiredness” regarding the war in Ukraine





Zelensky has inevitably entered the sunset and with it the Ukrainian war.

With every Donald victory Trump in the primaries, the last one in New Hampshire, he loses momentum and at the same time Joe Biden increasingly distances himself from him.

Congress has already effectively dumped the Ukrainian comedian by blocking funding and if we add the war that broke out in Israel we understand how he is now abandoned by everyone except a superficial and essentially formal support of the European Union which however, as always, looks at Washington and follows the USA.

Moreover, over time, it has been understood that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia it is a local conflict, or rather a civil war between two peoples who practically use the same language and Zelensky himself is from a Russian family and speaks Russian as his first language. The comedian was very skilled in communication but now, after almost two years of warhe can finally wash the military shirt that made him famous throughout the world.

Moreover, also the Russia It has its reasons and twice the pro-Russians had won elections which were later annulled following street protests. So both Biden and Trump, the most likely challenger to the President in office, they dumped him some time ago, indeed the second given probable winner in a challenge with the first, has always been hostile to him and what's more he is a friend of Putin as Berlusconi was. Then there's the politics. It is no mystery that the Italian right has had excellent relations with Russia in the past and that the voters themselves are much closer to Putin than to Zelensky.

And the signs of a rapid reconversion you see. If Giorgia Melons must still keep faith with the pact with Ursula pro Zelensky already the League shows indifference if not suffering in continuing to be close to the Ukrainian leader. A few days ago there was even an agenda signed by the group leader Massimiliano Romeo to the Senate which asked to: “take charge, in the competent European bodies, of a concrete and timely initiative aimed at developing a diplomatic path, in order to pursue a quick resolution of the conflict” and furthermore that: “the twenty-three months of fighting have made it clear that neither side has the ability to obtain a decisive military victory over the other, and it is therefore impossible to think of an exclusively military solution”. Therefore “it is essential to develop a vision of how it will end war”.

Moreover, a few months ago Meloni also pointed out how Italian public opinion was showing “signs of tiredness” regarding the war in Ukraine. In view of the European Championships in June right he will increasingly tend to move closer to Trumpian positions favorable to the end of the conflict because this is what his voters want. But in this game Salvini has much freer hands than Meloni who is prime minister.









