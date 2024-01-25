“When the war” between Ukraine and Russia “is over, Volodymyr Zelensky will go to live in Italy”. This is the scenario that Colonel Douglas McGregor outlines in a polemical tone. The now-retired US Army officer was a Pentagon advisor during Donald Trump's presidency. Now, between TV and social media, he is a spokesperson for the positions closest to those in the USA who are calling for a progressive American disengagement from the war which has lasted for almost 2 years. “When the war in Ukraine is finally over, Zelensky will end up in one of his villas in Cyprus or Italy or maybe he will end up in Florida. This whole thing is a scam and the Ukrainians have been exploited by the United States”, writes McGregor on

Scrolling through the colonel's profile, you find messages that highlight a totally critical position towards the actions of President Joe Biden. The extremely negative assessments of the Ukrainian president stand out.

“If the truth were written or announced publicly, people would have a much clearer picture about Zelensky. He is a complete and utter impostor and someone who does not represent the interests of the Ukrainian people at all. He is going around trying to sell out his country ” at the bottom “Blackrock”.

McGregor is a supporter of the diplomatic solution to the conflict: “I don't know how many leading political figures approached me at the beginning of the war asking what I thought. I said it then and I say it again now: it's a catastrophe. We could have stopped it and avoid 500,000 deaths,” he says, referring to the number of Ukrainian losses according to his estimates.