Volodimir Zelenski and the leaders of the G-7, on Sunday in Hiroshima. Stefan Rousseau (AP)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, met over the weekend with some 40 world leaders on trips to Saudi Arabia (Arab League summit) and Japan (G-7 summit). Russian President Vladimir Putin not only did not have a big diplomatic agenda in recent days, but he has not made any trips abroad this year beyond a few visits to occupied Ukraine (which Russia considers part of its territory), according to the compilation of the Kremlin website dedicated to it. Significantly, while Zelensky was traveling, Russian media reported that Russian authorities had issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court prosecutor who, in turn, issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leader months ago. The contrast says a few things about the international standing of the two. You don’t have to magnify it. Don’t underestimate it either. Let’s see.

Putin and Russia are not isolated. Some 140 countries supported the vote condemning the invasion at the UN, with 35 abstaining and five in favor. But only about forty implement sanctions or restrictions against Russia. The world’s second largest economy, China, cultivates a strategic partnership with Moscow and its president, Xi Jinping, has recently traveled to Russia; the fifth, India, maintains close ties that come from the past, but persist in the present. There are plenty of countries that do not approve of the invasion and yet have no objection to continuing to interact with Russia as before. Many of them reproach Western countries for the hypocrisy of the double standard between Iraq and Ukraine.

But it is clear that Putin is in a situation of deep diplomatic difficulty. If at any time he thought that his frontal challenge to the world order shaped by the West would have reaped the support – moral if not material – of other countries dissatisfied with it, his calculation was wrong. Only four countries backed Russia at the UN. There are dozens who continue to do business, who have no interest in confronting Moscow, but who clearly do not particularly want to take photos with the invader in a huge war that he does not even call as such.

The arrest warrant issued by The Hague theoretically binds all 123 member countries of the Rome Statute. In practice, as has happened in the past in other cases, they can breach it without suffering consequences because there are no sanctioning mechanisms for it. However, there is no doubt that this issue represents a huge risk that further slows down Putin’s diplomatic projection. South African media have recently reported that the local government would have advised against the Russian leader attending the BRICS summit scheduled for August in person. This problem is quite a symbol, since the BRICS precisely embody a counterweight forum to the West.

In contrast to this situation, Zelenski has been able to attend a summit of the Arab League, an organization that brings together 22 countries, and another of the G-7 in which, in addition to the Seven partners and the leaders of the EU, leaders were present. from eight invited countries and leaders of international institutions such as the UN. He thus had the opportunity to present his arguments to them and, in many cases, to cultivate or establish personal relationships with bilateral meetings.

This does not in itself mean achieving a change in the political positions of others. These, of course, are based on national interests or ideological visions that are difficult to change. It is not therefore to expect any turnaround. Both in the Arab bloc, in which Saudi Arabia has long been involved in close cooperation with Russia in the modulation of the oil market within the framework of OPEC+; as with the handful of non-aligned guests invited to the G-7. The failed meeting with Lula is a symptom of the difficulties. Although the motivation for the disagreement is not crystal clear, the same fact speaks of the pending difficulties.

But the leaders of important countries and not aligned with the West such as Saudi Arabia or India did hold meetings with Zelenski, with a smiling and relaxed attitude. They listened to him. And all leaderships have a personal, human component, in which direct contact can have an influence. In any case, a priori, that his good friends from Riyadh and New Delhi meet smilingly with the head of the supposed Nazi gang in power in Kiev -according to the well-known Kremlin rhetoric- is a bitter pill for Moscow.

All this is relevant in two planes in which, even without large swerves that are not to be expected, slight changes can also be useful. First, with respect to the level of availability of third countries to lend themselves as sanctions draw markets. There is a gray area between not applying them and making them easy to mock. The second is with respect to what may be future peace negotiations, in which a displacement, even moderate, of the pressure may be favourable. Zelensky took advantage of his tour to sell his plan, explain his arguments, underline that allowing the violator of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries is bad for everyone. And that the fact that there are precedents does not mean that a new case should be accepted without further ado.

The weekend has shown that Kiev has the full backing of Western powers that belie any suspicion of fatigue by opening the way for a long-term project such as the delivery of the F-16s. Also that it has the possibility of direct dialogue with non-aligned parties with whom Moscow hopes to cooperate to set up an alternative order.

Russia, for its part, has the support of China, but of course this is not unconditional. On the contrary, it has enormous limits, and in a certain sense it is more a relationship of use and incipient vassalage than of support. At the same time, of course, Moscow does not have the facilities to deploy its project diplomatically.

None of it is decisive. The same weekend that this striking diplomatic mismatch in favor of kyiv took place, Moscow announced the supposed conquest of Bakhmut after months of battle. Zelenski denied it. In any case, the fact is a reminder that the Russian war machine is still fearsome. However, in the diplomatic field, it is difficult to refute that the victory belonged to Zelenski.

