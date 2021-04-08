The statement of the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel about the “Ukrainian Russian language” is a private opinion. Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, said this on the air of radio NV.

“On the contrary, we are not raising the language issue,” he said on 8 April.

In early April, Mendel said that Russia does not have a monopoly on the Russian language, Kiev needs to declare the existence of the Ukrainian Russian.

Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, commenting on Mendel’s words, reminded Kiev that the Russian language has long been “demonopolized” and is one of the most important in the world.

On March 30, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Arsen Avakov, said that a high-quality Russian-language pro-Ukrainian TV channel should be created in the country.

In his opinion, it will give the world an opportunity to “know the truth and understand the difference between the news” and the airtime of Russian TV programs.