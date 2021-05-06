The head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, Andriy Yermak, following a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that they hoped for a visit by American President Joe Biden in 2021.

The press service of the office of the President of Ukraine on Facebook clarified that 2021 is a special year for the country, as the state celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence.

“Therefore, there is a great hope to see President Biden in Ukraine this year,” the press service quotes Ermak on Thursday, May 6.

At the same time, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine stressed that at the moment there is no specific date for the meeting of Zelensky and Biden.

“But there is reason to believe that this meeting will take place soon, because there is interest at a high level – both from the Ukrainian president and we heard from the Secretary of State about such an interest on the part of President Biden,” Yermak said.

He also added that the format of the meetings that Blinken had in Ukraine confirms that relations between the United States and Ukraine “are built on different levels.”

“The Secretary of State met with representatives of parliamentary factions, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and, of course, with the President. On the part of the United States, we once again heard about the unconditional bipartisan support of Ukraine. And on the part of Ukraine, we saw today on the example of these meetings that this dialogue really continues, it is very meaningful and constructive, ”Yermak concluded.

Earlier that day, Zelenskiy invited Biden to come to the country on an official visit. He also stressed that at a meeting with Blinken, the parties discussed the situation in Donbass, the Nord Stream 2 project and the course of reforms in the country. At the same time, Zelensky thanked the United States for the sanctions imposed on Russia on April 15.

Blinken arrived in Ukraine on the eve of May 5. His visit to Donbass is regarded as aimed at aggravating the situation in the region, which does not bode well.