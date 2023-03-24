By Nick Starkov

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged Europe to increase and speed up supplies of modern weapons to Ukraine and impose tougher sanctions on Russia, saying otherwise the war could drag on for years. years.

In a long and direct video address to European Union leaders, delivered from a train, Zelenskiy said it was up to the 27-nation bloc to take action to contain Russia more than a year after it invaded Ukraine.

While Ukrainian officials have repeatedly urged partners to increase arms supplies, Zelenskiy’s comments represented an overt and unusual display of frustration.

“If Europe waits, evil may have time to regroup and prepare for years of war. It is in your power to prevent this,” said the Ukrainian in a speech to EU leaders, who held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

It was the EU, he said, that delayed decisions on the supply of long-range weapons, modern combat aircraft and moving forward with negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

“Dear colleagues, don’t you think that we have had less successes than delays in our joint actions? Unfortunately, this is the case. And the Kremlin sees this, ”she said.

Western allies have expressed serious reservations about sending upgraded Western fighters to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy also complained that the EU appeared to be in no rush to impose more sanctions on Russia.